College Basketball

We dive into the MMA debut of Flint's own, famed boxer Claressa Shields, tonight! How will she fare? Also, Tom Izzo opens up about a possible retirement…
COVID took fans out of the stands at MSU games, and Hrit realized what was missing.Some of my best memories at Michigan State revolve around sports. From…
Michigan State journalism major Maisy Nielsen looks at how her perceptions of female athletes have changed, now that she has a clearer look at…
We recap the weekend that was in the world of local sports and beyond! There are many new additions and changes to the MSU men's basketball staff. Also,…
Should the Tokyo Olympics be pushed back due to COVID problems? Also, the Detroit Pistons have hired former Michigan men's basketball coach John Beilein…
The 'tradition unlike any other' has returned to our lives, golf fans. Al has the latest on round one of 'The Masters.' Also, we acknowledge the…
We bring to you this week's media availability of MSU defensive line coach Ron Burton, who comments on the progression of spring practice, while also…
MSU guard Rocket Watts has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Why didn't things work out in East Lansing for Rocket? Also, we preview tonight's…
We discuss the disturbing details centered on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Also,…
DeShaun Tate of "Tates Take Hoops" joins Al to break down the March Madness that was this past weekend's games in the NCAA Tournament. On today's Current…