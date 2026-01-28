MSU Spartans head into UM rivalry game with 19-2 record

The Michigan State Men’s Basketball team is having a winning season so far, with a 19-2 record. With just a month and half until the start of March Madness, the Spartans are looking good to make their 28th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

"They rank among the top teams in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency, rebounding margin, and that shows up in tight games," said WKAR's Beyond the Score host Al Martin.

On Friday, the Spartans face their rivals, the University of Michigan Wolverines (19-1) at home. Martin expects it to be a "dog fight."

"For Michigan State, I think the key to a W against the Wolverines is pacing and possessions. If this turns into a slow, half court game, I think Michigan is comfortable, and Michigan may win that game. But the Spartans, the key for them in winning this game is to speed it up, force turnovers and really dominate the glass."

Martin is also shouting out MSU Women's Basketball, Men's Hockey and Gymnastics teams for strong seasons so far.

The women's basketball team is undefeated at home this season, Head Coach Robyn Fralick is asking for fans to come out and support players when they face the Wolverines at home on Sunday.

"MSU hockey is firmly in the national picture, top five in the country, playing like a legitimate Frozen Four contender," Martin added.

"MSU gymnastics just set a season high in front of nearly 10,000 fans at the Breslin Center, which tells you something about the momentum around the program right now."

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: The Michigan State Men’s Basketball team is having a winning season so far, with a 19-2 record.

On Friday, the Spartans face their rivals the University of Michigan Wolverines at home.

With just a month and half until the start of March Madness, we’re joined by host of WKAR’s Beyond the Score Al Martin to break down the team’s postseason chances. Hi Al!

Al Martin: Hi, Sophia, great to be with you.

Saliby: Yes! So, how are the Spartans playing this season?

Martin: Really good. And let me explain, Michigan State, they really look like a team, Sophia, that's built for the long haul. 19-2. They are 19-2 for a reason. Defense, rebounding, late-game execution have been really the hallmarks of this team, and they really are just complete at every single area. They rank among the top teams in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency, rebounding margin, and that shows up in tight games.

Earlier this week, we saw them really squeak away from what could have been a major upset against Rutgers, that win was a perfect example. They didn't shoot it great. They trailed late, but they stay composed, won the rebounding battle, and then they got elite play from guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who actually had a career high of 29 points.

So, balance is the key of this team. And I mean, they don't really rely on one scorer, you know, even though Fears is the clear leader of this team, Sophia. I mean, we're talking about Coen Carr, Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler, Divine Ugochukwu, Jordan Scott, Cam Ward, Trey Fort, I mean, I can just go down the list. This roster is complete.

Saliby: And Head Coach Tom Izzo shows no signs of slowing down. Is he doing anything different this year?

Martin: No. Izzo's foundation hasn't changed. It's still defense, rebounding and effort plays. But what has evolved, Sophia, is how much he's trusted his guards to control games late. You know, this year, as I mentioned, he leans on Jeremy Fears Jr., who is a true closer and organizer. He's among the nation's leaders when it comes to assists per game, and that's really changed the look of this team, I think.

Statistically, they're still an elite rebounding team and one of the better defensive teams in the league, which is vintage Izzo. But you're also seeing more spacing, more ball screens and really more patience in half court sets, I think, even though he still loves to run on fast breaks. So, bigger picture, this is why Izzo's legacy matters. He has taken completely different rosters over nearly 30 years and kept the same identity. It's still working, Sophia, it's still working.

Saliby: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Martin: That's right. And I tell you what, it's a shoo-in that they're going to make their 28th consecutive NCAA tournament, which is just mind boggling, right?

Saliby: So, we know they're probably going to make the tournament. How are they going to do in the tournament you think?

Martin: Well, I'll start with seeding. They will certainly be a top five seed this season. Again, we're getting down to the nitty gritty of the Big Ten year, they are in competition with Nebraska and Michigan for the top of the conference. I mean, this team, I think, will be probably a three seed when it's tourney time. And we all know how unpredictable the tournament can be, though, right, Sophia? That's why they call it March Madness.

Michigan State has not made the Final Four since 2019, but anything can happen. So even though, again, I'm praising Michigan State, they're pretty much flawless in every category. Depending on the matchup, though, it could cause problems for Michigan State or any team for that matter once March hits.

Saliby: You mentioned, Michigan State is battling out for the Big Ten title. What should Spartan fans watch out for during this rivalry game Friday?

Martin: This is going to be a great one. Mad props to what Dusty May has done out in Ann Arbor. This Michigan team is so good. They just beat a Nebraska team earlier this week, a Nebraska team that was previously unbeaten, Sophia. Michigan is dangerous because they are disciplined. They are poised, and, you know, they held Nebraska scoreless late in that game and made clutch shots. So, they're winning in multiple ways.

So, for Michigan State, I think the key to a W against the Wolverines is pacing and possessions. If this turns into a slow, half court game, I think Michigan is comfortable, and Michigan may win that game. But the Spartans, the key for them in winning this game is to speed it up, force turnovers and really dominate the glass. But this is a very dangerous Wolverines team. Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg, you can bring up Aday Mara, it's gonna be a dog fight on Friday night. Get your popcorn ready.

Saliby: And what about women's basketball? How are they doing this season?

Martin: Shout out to Robyn Fralick, she has this team humming right now. MSU women's basketball is in a really strong place because they built consistency. No. 13 in the nation. They are competing in one of the toughest leagues in the country and holding their own with physical defense, balance scoring. I want to shout out Rashunda Jones, Junior Guard. She was named to the Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

Also, they are undefeated at home this season, which led to Robyn Fralick, earlier this week, mentioning a big call out to the fans that, "Look, we're good, come out and see us." So, I want to mention Sophia that on Sunday, they will also be playing Michigan. That is going to be a really, really interesting matchup. Michigan is ranked number seven in the nation.

Saliby: And any other Spartan sports teams that are doing well that you want to shout out?

Martin: Absolutely, two big ones right now, MSU hockey and MSU gymnastics. MSU hockey is firmly in the national picture, top five in the country, playing like a legitimate Frozen Four contender. They won big series on the road, and they have one of the best goalies in the nation right now, championship level profile.

Also, MSU gymnastics just set a season high in front of nearly 10,000 fans at the Breslin Center, which tells you something about the momentum around the program right now. Jordan chiles, of course, a gymnast for UCLA, Olympic medalist, right, she was in the house in East Lansing this past week. So, even though they had a close loss to UCLA, and the season is just now starting, I think nearly 10,000 fans at the Breslin Center tells you a lot about the profile of Mike Rowe's team.

Saliby: Al Martin hosts WKAR's Beyond the Score. Thank you for joining us.

Martin: Thank you, Sophia, anytime.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

