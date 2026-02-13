MSU students mourn, heal during third anniversary of campus shooting

It’s the third anniversary of the shooting that killed three Michigan State University students — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner — and injured five others.

Alongside multiple campus-hosted events taking place throughout the day, the student body is taking the time to memorialize the tragedy.

Bouquets of fresh flowers cover the feet of the Spartan statue outside Spartan Stadium, left by students paying their respects.

Bella Short is one of the students who brought flowers to Sparty this morning. She said that, for her, today is about appreciating the people you have in your life.

“I'm just gonna hang out with some close friends today,” Short said. “And I called my mom and told her I loved her.”

Students who were freshmen in the 2022-23 academic year, making this the last year that any MSU students on a four-year track were in attendance at the time of the shooting.

Short was a freshman in 2023.

“My friend and I were talking about how our freshman year there were flowers covered, like you would not be able to walk up behind the steps,” she said, talking about the Spartan statue. “And there's not a lot today, which you know that means that there's a lot of people who weren't here for it, or just aren't thinking about it, but it's just something that I'll never forget.”

Short said that she thinks the student body is healing, and she credits that partially to the campus community.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Emma J Nelson / WKAR News Flowers cover the base of the Spartan statue outside Spartan Stadium in honor of the 2023 campus shooting victims.

