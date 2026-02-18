Deer cull possible in East Lansing this year

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

East Lansing officials are exploring renewing a controlled cull of the city’s deer population.

The city has contracted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to hold annual deer culls since 2021.

The most recent contract, approved by the previous City Council, ended in 2025.

East Lansing resident Adrea Truckenmiller told City Council members during a meeting Tuesday night that she is concerned about Lyme disease being spread by ticks carried on deer.

“My cats have noticed. They make friends with them through the window, which is very sweet,” Truckenmiller said. “I know a lot of people like that very much. But I also know it’s not healthy to have that many deer.”

East Lansing realtor Elinor Holbrook said deer also cause damage to landscaping and structures.

She said failing to continue reining in the city’s deer population could affect property values by creating a negative perception of the city.

“The reputation of having an uncontrolled deer population in an urban and suburban area will, if not already, eventually lead to consumer negativity in regard to housing location popularity, and this could impact housing values,” Holbrook said.

City Council members could vote on whether to approve the funds at their March 3 meeting.

City Manager Robert Belleman said the USDA would do the cull over two nights in March if approved.

Venison from the cull is donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.