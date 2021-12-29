© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Up to 300 deer to be killed during culls in East Lansing, Meridian Township

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published December 29, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
robert-woeger-lA_TSt-nwlk-unsplash.jpg
Robert Woeger
/
Unsplash
A female whitetail deer eats leaves in the forest.

East Lansing and Meridian Township are planning deer culls this winter following concerns from residents about the animals being overpopulated.

Some East Lansing parks will be closed intermittently at night so biologists with the
United States Department of Agriculture can shoot up to 100 deer between Jan. 3 and March 31.

In Meridian, township police will kill up to 200 deer overnight in township parks and on private land with permission between Jan. 1 and the end of February.

Both Meridian Township and East Lansing also carried out deer culls in 2021, and East Lansing's Environmental Services Administrator Cathy DeShambo says the controlled hunts are part of a long-term deer management plan.

In East Lansing, officials say deer are involved in more than 40 vehicle crashes each year. And residents have complained about too many deer in certain areas of the city, prompting worries about tick-borne Lyme disease.

"We don't have people calling in complaining ... about deer nibbling on their hostas," DeShambo said. "That's really something that I think most people have a lot of patience for. But what people are really concerned about is when you see 10 or 12 deer in your backyard."

Venison from the culled deer will be donated to local food banks with costs for meat processing covered by Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger.

Tags

WKAR Newsdeer
Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
See stories by Sarah Lehr
Related Content
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE