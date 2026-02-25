East Lansing High basketball star KJ Torbert excels on and off the court

Kelvin “KJ” Torbert Jr. has been the standout for East Lansing High School’s undefeated and defending state champion basketball team since he joined his sophomore year. The senior small forward continues to lead by example with his consistent play on the court, which has his team holding a 19-1 record nearing the end of the regular season.

Torbert’s journey started at 3, when he first picked up a basketball, and he’s continued to grow as a player along with his love for the game. His father, Kelvin Torbert, a 2001 Michigan Mr. Basketball award recipient and former Michigan State basketball star, saw his son's potential from the start.

“My dad really thought I could take this basketball thing serious,” Torbert said. “He would always push me to the limits, push me hard every day.”

His dad pushed him hard to succeed, and he and his family are Torbert’s biggest fans on the sidelines. At the game against Williamston this season, his mom, Charlita Torbert, wore a blue hat that had “KJ” and his number 2 in big letters with other friends and family cheering on him in the front row, showing support.

“It feels awesome, my mom’s been there when I started getting recruited,” Torbert said. “It’s real love when she shows big support like that.”

Torbert has been dominant this season, the 6-foot-4-inch small forward is averaging 25 points per game, which has him in position to follow in his father’s footsteps as one of the frontrunners to win this year's Mr. Basketball. If he wins the award, , he and his father would make history as the first father and son duo to win in Michigan.

Torbert’s talent is easily recognizable, standing out as the best player on the court with an incredible ability to attack the rim and get points in the paint, crash the boards on both ends, and consistent shooting. His defense is equally impressive, with versatility to guard anyone and find success for his team.

The spotlight is nothing new to Torbert.

It's been following him for years since his recruiting started in 2023 at the Made Hoops circuit leading up to his commitment to Bowling Green back in the fall of last year. The decision was easy for Torbert because of his relationship with former MSU player and now BGSU Coach Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn Jr. going back to his childhood.

“It really came down to the coaching staff, I got a really good relationship with Coach Tum Tum, he’s been there since I was a little kid, every time I would watch him play at Michigan State, we got a good relationship,” Torbert said.

Torbert’s focus remains staying composed and on track his senior year for what he wants to accomplish with his team led by Coach Ray Mitchell. The defending state champions have their eyes set on repeating this year, as Torbert leads the charge with a strong way of playing that Mitchell describes as a “dog”.

“Anytime you call somebody a dog in basketball, that’s like the ultimate compliment,” Mitchell said. “He’s always working on his craft, in the big game situations he just seems to always be ready to handle his business to help the team, to elevate the team, give the team confidence, he’s just always ready in those situations to step up and make plays.”

Mitchell has coached Torbert since he transferred to East Lansing, his sophomore year. He has seen him shine on the court, and grow as a person off the court.

“When he first came over he was real quiet, kind of kept to himself, his circle was a few guys he grew up with,” Mitchell said. “But it definitely has expanded, like I said, he’s opening up and he’s a really big jokester. Obviously with his talent, people are going to gravitate towards you, which is good because it helped him open up.”

Torbert may be a huge competitor on the court, but off the court he is more laid back and quiet. Torbert is more than just a talented player, he also values having good sportsmanship and makes sure to greet people like a true athlete.

“I want people to know, I’m a good person overall,” Torbert said. “Everytime I step off the court, I always want to greet people, meet new people, make a good bond or relationship with them and just know that I’m always a winner on the basketball court.”