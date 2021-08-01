-
It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered…
-
We recap the busy sports weekend as three local athletes came just short of Tokyo Olympic bids, as well as an update on MSU football flipping a top…
-
Finamore hasn’t coached since 2019, but has kept his head – and heart – thinking about the sport of basketball.Steve Finamore took a break from coaching…
-
If you shop at some downtown East Lansing businesses in the next month, you might see photos on display taken by East Lansing High School students and…
-
Future Wolverine And Current ELHS FB Star Andrel Anthony Jr. Faces Uncertainties Of COVID-19 Head-OnEAST LANSING, Mich. - East Lansing High star senior wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr., one of the top position recruits in the class of 2021, has…
-
The Trojans were led by seven seniors last year, and now, the youth-heavy team only has two seniors. But the ELHS players still see a run at states in…
-
The Trojans won a lot of games and titles, doing it with a young roster. EAST LANSING, Mich. – After falling short in the Division I Class A state…
-
Questionable scores last season leads to MHSAA inquiry; new app will help keep golfers more accountable.LANSING, Mich. – During last year’s Michigan high…
-
Minnesota Football; PJ Fleck; MSU Basketball; Rutgers Basketball; Lansing Sexton Basketball; Steve FinamoreOn today's "hump-day" edition of Current Sports…
-
Jones is the first Trojan soccer player to be drafted by the MLS.EAST LANSING, Mich. – On Jan. 11, 2019, East Lansing High School alumni, DeJuan Jones,…