-
Michigan State University; Michigan Basketball; Iowa Basketball; Florida Shooting; Steve Finamore; East Lansing High School Basketball We begin this…
-
Mark Dantonio-Jim Harbaugh Dispute; Rivalry; College Football Bowl Season; Michigan High School Basketball; East Lansing; Steve Finamore. On "Current…
-
Brandon Johns; Michigan Men's Basketball; Moneyball Pro-Am Tournament; Tori Jankoska; Women's Basketball; WNBA; Steve Finamore; East Lansing High…
-
East Lansing Prospect Brandon Johns Announces Decision To Play For University Of Michigan BasketballBrandon Johns announced today via Twitter his intent to play basketball at the University of Michigan.Johns is a 6-foot-8 power forward from East Lansing.…
-
NBA Trade Deadline; Andre Drummond; Reggie Jackson; East Lansing Boys' High School Basketball; NCAA Tournament.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
The East Lansing High School boys basketball team is undefeated this season, with a 14 and 0 record. They work hard, but they try not to take themselves…
-
Marijuana for Pain Treatment in the NBA, Michigan Men's Basketball, Steve Finamore, East Lansing High School, Heisman Trophy and Lamar Jackson.Keeping it…
-
Michigan vs. Maryland, East Lansing High School Basketball, Detroit Pistons, Steve Finamore, and the Los Angeles Rams.Michigan basketball might be set for…
-
Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Jim Caldwell, MSU Men's Basketball, Steve Finamore, MSU Men's Basketball 2000 Championship Team, Serena Williams and…
-
The Detroit Lions are coming off a come-from-behind win and Al and Alex break down the successes from the game. East Lansing head basketball coach Steve…