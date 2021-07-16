Queen: A Night at the Opera | Classic Albums | Support WKAR

Fri. Jul. 23 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the story behind the conception and recording of A Night at the Opera. Watch and call for special offers.The fourth Queen album, released in late 1975, has been long regarded as a classic. The brilliant mix of hard rock, pop, opera, music hall camp and traditional folk, utilizing multi-layered guitars, crunching riffs, vocal harmonies, piano flourishes, a harp, a ukulele and ‘no synthesizers’ all combine to make what many consider to be a masterpiece.

Interviews, musical demonstrations, acoustic performances, archival footage and multi-track tapes reveal how Queen created the songs and sounds with producer Roy Thomas Baker. Added comments from rock stars Ian Hunter and Joe Perry; key music commentators Bob Harris, Mick Rock, Anthony DeCurtis and John Ingham and music industry veterans Jac Holzman and Joe Smith put the album in its rightful place in rock history.

MORE ABOUT CLASSIC ALBUMS:

Classic Albums is a British documentary series that celebrates the making of the greatest albums in pop, rock and heavy metal music. Each episode features interviews with band members, producers and others discussing the creation of the historic recording.