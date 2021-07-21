Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away | American Masters

Tue. Jul. 27 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Dive into the career of the legendary blues guitarist, a pioneer of Chicago’s West Side sound.American Masters presents the broadcast premiere of Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away, a new documentary on living legend George “Buddy” Guy, a blues master who transcended his early years as a sharecropper in Lettsworth, Louisiana, to become one of the most influential guitarists of all time. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time GRAMMY winner, Guy is a living link to Chicago’s halcyon days of electric blues.

This new documentary features intimate, original interviews with Guy and archival and never-before-seen performances, including footage of the blues legend on stage with the likes of President Obama and The Rolling Stones. Interweaving archival interviews with Muddy Waters, Lightnin’ Hopkins and Willie Dixon with original interviews with musicians Guy influenced, including John Mayer, Carlos Santana, Gary Clark Jr., Kingfish and more, American Masters traces Guy’s rich career and lasting impact as one of the final surviving connections to a historic era in the country’s musical evolution.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

