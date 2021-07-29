August 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Aug. 7–28, at noon on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Aug. 7

Dvorak: Slavonic Dance is played by pianists Deborah Moriarty and Zhihua Tang from an Absolute Music concert; Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra plays Haydn: Symphony No. 104 and Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet is performed by Lansing Symphony.

Aug. 14

Ann Arbor Symphony plays Mozart’s Symphony No. 29; flutists Nancy Stagnitta and Tess Miller play Beethoven in a Traverse Symphony chamber concert and Saginaw Bay Symphony and chorus perform Bruckner’s Te Deum.

Aug. 21

Baroque on Beaver Orchestra plays Handel; Lansing Symphony performs the Brahms 3rd Symphony and Jackson Symphony plays Busoni’s Comedy Overture.

Aug. 28

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos & Orchestra is played by Pascal Rogé, Ami Rogé and the Jackson Symphony; Ensemble Florestan plays Beethoven’s Archduke Piano Trio from an Academy of Early Music program.

