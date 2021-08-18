Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2021 | Great Performances

Fri. Aug. 27 at 9 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy the Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer night concert at Austria’s Schönbrunn Palace.

Each summer, the world-renowned Vienna Philharmonic is joined by a guest soloist to perform an enchanting open-air concert under the direction of a guest conductor from the magnificent gardens of Vienna’s Imperial Schönbrunn Palace. For the first time, the concert will be conducted by Daniel Harding, with piano virtuoso Igor Levit as soloist. Under the theme of “Wanderlust (Yearning for Distant Places),” compositions by Bernstein, Verdi, Rachmaninov, Sibelius, Elgar, Debussy and Holst will be performed.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.