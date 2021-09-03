© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Under Pressure: Colleges Confront a Mental Health Crisis | WKAR Radio

WKAR Public Media
Published September 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT
people-1492052_1920.jpg

Sat., Sep. 4 at 4 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | What is a college’s responsibility for helping students navigate mental health challenges, and how well are colleges rising to the task?

Even before the pandemic, campus counseling services were reporting a marked uptick in the number of students with anxiety, clinical depression and other serious psychiatric problems. Students and parents are pressing colleges to provide more support and accommodations for students with mental health challenges.

College administrators are feeling pressure to do more to retain students whose mental health issues might otherwise lead them to drop out... and to ensure that students don’t harm themselves or others.

