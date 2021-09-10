The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 | PBS NewsHour

Sat. Sep. 11 at 6 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS NewsHour Weekend will be airing a special episode for 9/11.

PBS NewsHour will provide coverage of the day's ceremonial events; bring viewers stories of the first responders and civilians who narrowly escaped; and look at the impact of 9/11 on one Arab American community.

ABOUT PBS NEWSHOUR

Anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, the NewsHour features the latest news, analysis, field reports from around the world, live studio interviews and discussions. For more than 45 years, millions have turned to PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television and online.

