WKAR StayTuned Update

MSU In Concert: September 17

WKAR Public Media
Published September 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT
violins-1838390_1920 (1).jpg
Pexels
/
Pixabay

Fri. Sep. 17 at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This week on MSU In Concert, enjoy music from MSU School of Music student Opera singers and much more.

In this episode, through the archives of the Michigan State University School of Music, student Opera singers stopped by the WKAR studios to sing a duet from Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. Then the MSU Symphony Orchestra takes to the waters to play Claude Debussy's La Mer. Plus, MSU's Grammy-nominated composition Professor Zhou Tian's Blowing Westward is played by marimbist Pius Cheung during a Fairchild Theatre performance.

ABOUT MSU IN CONCERT
A weekly hour of classical concerts from Michigan State University. Featuring faculty artists, student ensembles, and guests from around the world, captured in performance at Cook Recital Hall, Fairchild Theatre and Wharton Center Cobb Great Hall on the MSU campus. WKAR's Jamie Paisley is the host.

WKAR StayTuned UpdateMSU In Concert
