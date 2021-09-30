© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Season 10 Premiere | Call The Midwife

WKAR Public Media
Published September 30, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT
Season 10 cast of Call the Midwife featuring three of the nurses who are smiling at the camera. Two holding their bikes and one is exiting her car.
Courtesy
/
Neal Street Productions / PBS
Picture Shows: Nurse Lucille Anderson (LEONIE ELLIOTT), Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), and Nurse Phyllis Crane (LINDA BASSETT)

Sun. Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The women’s rights movement intensifies in the background as the midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House face tumultuous, yet exciting times in 1966.

Season 10 of Call The Midwife showcases Sister Julienne’s attempts to steer Nonnatus House out of its financial quandary. Dr. Turner and the midwives learn to deal with a difficult array of cases and distressing births, along with welcoming four new pupil midwives.

Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President of Program Scheduling for PBS, praises the show, saying: “The series has become a Sunday night staple to viewers over the last decade thanks to the talent and creativity of the many women behind and in front of the camera, who’ve continued to find thoughtful ways to tell important stories about birth, death, love and community.”

Click here to watch the season's trailer!

MORE ABOUT CALL THE MIDWIFE
Call the Midwife follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.

