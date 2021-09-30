October 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Oct. 2-30 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Oct. 2

Violinist Samuel Arakelyan and pianist Kevin Rhodes play Beethoven’s Spring Sonata and Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra and Chorus perform the Mozart Requiem.

Oct. 9

Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and Lansing Symphony play Schumann’s Cello Concerto; pianists Deborah Moriarty and Zhihua Tang play Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance; flutist Richard Sherman and Jackson Symphony play Flute Concerto by Kevin Puts.

Oct. 16

Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet performed by Saginaw Bay Symphony; flutist Richard Sherman and Gwendolyn Dease, marimba, play Bach; Traverse Symphony performs Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain.

Oct. 23

Jackson Symphony performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Shin Hwang, fortepiano, plays Fantasy in C minor by Mozart from an Academy of Early Music concert.

Oct. 30

Lansing Symphony plays Stravinsky’s Pulcinella; Jackson Symphony, chorus and soloists perform Beethoven’s Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.