October 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts

Published September 30, 2021
Saturdays, Oct. 2-30 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Oct. 2 
Violinist Samuel Arakelyan and pianist Kevin Rhodes play Beethoven’s Spring Sonata and Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra and Chorus perform the Mozart Requiem.

Oct. 9 
Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and Lansing Symphony play Schumann’s Cello Concerto; pianists Deborah Moriarty and Zhihua Tang play Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance; flutist Richard Sherman and Jackson Symphony play Flute Concerto by Kevin Puts.

Oct. 16 
Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet performed by Saginaw Bay Symphony; flutist Richard Sherman and Gwendolyn Dease, marimba, play Bach; Traverse Symphony performs Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain.

Oct. 23
Jackson Symphony performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Shin Hwang, fortepiano, plays Fantasy in C minor by Mozart from an Academy of Early Music concert.

Oct. 30 
Lansing Symphony plays Stravinsky’s Pulcinella; Jackson Symphony, chorus and soloists perform Beethoven’s Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9.

