October 2021 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Oct. 7-28, at 7pm on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Oct. 7

This week, we celebrate the birthday (October 10th) of Michael Giacchino, the Oscar-winning composer who seems to be the heir-apparent to the great John Williams. Hear his scores to Star Trek, a hidden gem in Disney’s John Carter, and several of his Pixar entries: Ratatouille, Inside Out, and UP!

Oct. 14

An hour of movies exploring the ultimate question of what happens after everything, and whether we get second chances. Film scores like 1946’s A Matter of Life and Death by Allan Gray and 1991’s Defending Your Life by Michael Gore.

Oct. 21

Where femme fatales and tricky detectives lurk around every corner, a look back at some classic film noir selections this week. Both the older style, like Max Steiner’s Mildred Pierce, to the futuristic, in Michael Nyman’s Gattaca.

Oct. 28

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@ wkar.org

