Skinny Skyscraper | Impossible Builds

Published October 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
New York City skyline with a focus on a tall, skinny skyscraper
Courtesy
/
PBS

Wed., Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Witness the construction of the skinniest skyscraper ever to make it off the drawing board.

Located in New York and rising from within a landmarked building the team will attempt to build the world’s thinnest skyscraper on the construction equivalent of a postage stamp.

MORE ABOUT IMPOSSIBLE BUILDS:
Learn about the creation of some of the world’s most ambitious and technologically advanced buildings. From subaquatic homes to futuristic towers and pencil thin skyscrapers, see how these previously impossible structures are taking shape.

