Three Divas at Versailles | Great Performances at the MET

Published October 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
Isabel Leonard, Ailyn Pérez, and Nadine Sierra perform on the spacious, gilded stage of the Royal Opera of Versailles. They are accompanied by a pianist and a guitarist.
Fri., Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy Ailyn Pérez, Nadine Sierra and Isabel Leonard as they perform in France’s cultural landmark.

Three-time GRAMMY winner Isabel Leonard joins Nadine Sierra and Ailyn Pérez to perform timeless selections by Mozart, Offenbach and Bizet including “Voi che sapete” and “Belle nuit, ô nuit d’amour” along with beloved songs like “Bésame Mucho” and “Cielito Lindo.”

The concert was recorded in May at the Royal Opera of Versailles in France and Met Opera soprano Christine Goerke hosts this beautiful performance.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

