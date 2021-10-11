Letters to Eloisa | VOCES

Fri., Oct. 15 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A haunting portrait of a writer’s life and struggle for artistic freedom, meet Cuba’s Jose Lezama Lima.

Told through the haunting letters written by the acclaimed Cuban writer to his sister living in exile, Letters to Eloisa tells the remarkable story of one of Latin America’s most revered writers.

Arguably the most influential Cuban writer of the 20th century, Lezama was part of the mid-century Latin American literary boom that included Julio Cortázar, Gabriel García Márquez, Octavio Paz and Mario Vargas Llosa.

Weaving together the public and the private, the literary and the political, the film reveals how Lezama’s voice, at first amplified by the revolution’s cultural policies, was ultimately silenced by the absence of creative freedom in Cuba during its most tumultuous decades.

More About VOCES

Produced by Latino Public Broadcasting, the acclaimed PBS documentary series VOCES features the best of Latino arts, culture and history and shines a light on current issues that impact Latino Americans. Devoted to exploring the rich diversity of the Latino experience, VOCES presents new and established filmmakers and brings their powerful and illuminating stories to a national audience.