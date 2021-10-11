Raising The Future: The Child Care Crisis | PBS NewsHour

Tue., Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS NewsHour explores the burden costly child care places on families in America.

In this hour-long special, PBS NewsHour investigates the crisis of high childcare costs, revealing the worrying consequences for families and the educational future of America.

This special travels to cities and states experimenting with new ways of providing childcare and delves into the political battle brewing over the idea of federally funded universal childcare.