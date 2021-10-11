© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR Public Media
Published October 11, 2021
A toddler plays with colorful plastic toys and a teddy bear. The overall picture is shattered like glass. The text on the image says: "Raising the Future: The Child Care Crisis. PBS NewsHour"
PBS NewsHour

Tue., Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS NewsHour explores the burden costly child care places on families in America.

In this hour-long special, PBS NewsHour investigates the crisis of high childcare costs, revealing the worrying consequences for families and the educational future of America.

This special travels to cities and states experimenting with new ways of providing childcare and delves into the political battle brewing over the idea of federally funded universal childcare.

