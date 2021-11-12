© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
November 12 | MSU in Concert

WKAR Public Media
Published November 12, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST
Fri., Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy works by Daisuke Shimizu, Adam Schoenberg, and others conducted by Spartan Marching Band Conductor, Dr. David Thornton.

Away from the Spartan Marching Band, Dr. David Thornton will conduct his other group, the MSU Concert Band, with works by Daisuke Shimizu, Adam Schoenberg, and Gustav Holst from a concert at the Wharton Center in September of 2021.

Plus, Xiaosha Lin looks back to the Baroque and works of Handel and Thomas Tallis for her doctoral recital in January of 2019.

