WKAR StayTuned Update

Holiday | Craft in America

WKAR Public Media
Published December 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST
Sun. Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Embrace familiar and new winter celebrations, part of our American experience with the handmade.

“Holiday” celebrates some of our most important traditions. Nordic folk woodcarver Harley Refsal brings to life the rich history of winter solstice. Clay artist Susan Garson creates fanciful Chanukah menorahs. George Vanderbilt’s opulent turn-of-the-century Christmas is recreated at the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina.

Daring chefs make lavish gingerbread houses for the competition at Grove Park Inn. Navidad is celebrated in San Antonio with religious processions, tamales and Kathleen Trenchard’s sparkling luminarias. Garcia Art Glass makes colorful ornaments, and Veronica Castillo creates a traditional Mexican Tree of Life.

