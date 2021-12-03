Hamtramck, USA | America ReFramed

Tue. Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Explore life and democracy in America's first Muslim-majority city.

Hamtramck, Michigan was established by German immigrants and thrived in the 20th century with an influx of Polish Catholic arrivees drawn to the industrial boom of America. In recent years, Bangladeshi and Yemeni Muslim immigrants have revitalized Hamtramck, making it the first Muslim-majority city in the United States.

The film follows Fadel al-Marsoumi, a young Iraqi immigrant and first-time candidate for city council, and Karen Majewski, Hamtramck’s first female mayor in the city’s 100-year lineage of Polish mayors. As election day approaches, candidates face various challenges and opportunities within the city’s numerous communities and work to build coalitions across religious and ethnic lines

Going behind the scenes of small-town politics, Hamtramck, USA explores the beauty and challenges that come with multiculturalism.