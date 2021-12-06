Harmony & Jewelry | Craft In America

Fri. Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | These two episodes explore the artistry and history behind handcrafted instruments and personal adornments.

9 p.m. | Harmony

This episode bridges the art forms of music and craft, celebrating the joy of music and the creation of handcrafted instruments. Featuring accordion maker Marc Savoy and the Savoy family, bow maker Susan Lipkins, luthier Doug Naselroad and the Appalachian Artisan Center Culture of Recovery Program, and artist Richard Jolley, whose monumental glass and steel sculpture inspired a violin concerto.

10 p.m. | Jewelry

This episode explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment. Featuring classic jeweler Tom Herman; Harriete Estel Berman who creates jewelry with recycled materials; the coeditors of Ornament Magazine; the legacy of modernist jeweler Art Smith; nature-inspired artist Gabrielle Gould; and Navajo/Hopi master jeweler Jesse Monongya.