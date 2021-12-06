© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Harmony & Jewelry | Craft In America

WKAR Public Media
Published December 6, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST
thistle-bracelet.jpeg
Tom Herman
/
Craft in America
Thistle Bracelet

Fri. Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | These two episodes explore the artistry and history behind handcrafted instruments and personal adornments.

9 p.m. | Harmony
This episode bridges the art forms of music and craft, celebrating the joy of music and the creation of handcrafted instruments. Featuring accordion maker Marc Savoy and the Savoy family, bow maker Susan Lipkins, luthier Doug Naselroad and the Appalachian Artisan Center Culture of Recovery Program, and artist Richard Jolley, whose monumental glass and steel sculpture inspired a violin concerto.

10 p.m. | Jewelry
This episode explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment. Featuring classic jeweler Tom Herman; Harriete Estel Berman who creates jewelry with recycled materials; the coeditors of Ornament Magazine; the legacy of modernist jeweler Art Smith; nature-inspired artist Gabrielle Gould; and Navajo/Hopi master jeweler Jesse Monongya.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdateCraft in America
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE