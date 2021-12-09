The King | Independent Lens

Mon. Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Climb into Elvis' 1963 Rolls-Royce for a musical road trip and meditation on modern America.

Forty years after the death of Elvis Presley, two-time Sundance Grand Jury winner Eugene Jarecki takes the King’s 1963 Rolls-Royce on a musical road trip across America. From Tupelo to Memphis to New York, Las Vegas, and countless points between, the journey explores the rise and fall of Elvis as a metaphor for the country he left behind.

What emerges is a visionary portrait of the state of the American dream and a penetrating look at how the hell we got here. Featuring Alec Baldwin, Rosanne Cash, Ethan Hawke, Chuck D and many more.

"What I appreciate most about this film is that it refrains from offering easy answers, and instead uses our cultural fascination with Elvis as an entree to dig beneath the noise and explore the evolution of American culture, capitalism, and democracy through a multitude of perspectives,” said Lois Vossen, Independent Lens Executive Producer.

