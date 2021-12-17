Sat. Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | This Christmas, the Crawleys are returning home to PBS Masterpiece.

Billed as a grand motion picture event when it opened in theaters in 2019, the Downton Abbey movie was the highest-grossing domestic film in Focus Features’ history. Based on the mega-hit television series that won 15 Primetime Emmys®, this movie is a special event to reunite with the characters that we know and love.

The Downton Abbey movie follows the beloved Crawley family and their intrepid staff as they prepare for the most important moment of their lives: a royal visit from the King and Queen of England. The momentous occasion will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

“We are so happy to offer our viewers the chance to spend the holidays with the Crawleys,” said Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson. “For Downton Abbey fans, this movie is the perfect treat everyone can enjoy.”

The Downton Abbey movie will also have an encore performance on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 9 p.m.