A snowman figurine amongst snow, cinnamon, and a pinecone
New Year's Eve Gala | Great Performances at the MET

Published December 21, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST
Met Performers in the Parktheater
Metropolitan Opera
/
Javier Camarena, Pretty Yende, Angel Blue and Matthew Polenzani.

Fri. Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the new year with a stunning performance composed of Met stars.

In this special event, Met stars Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani perform arias, duets and ensembles and more in the Parktheater in Augsburg, Germany.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

