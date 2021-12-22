© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Angela Merkel | In Their Own Words

WKAR Public Media
Published December 22, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST
Angela Merkel - Reception for members of the PEN Congress at Federal Chancellery, May 24, 2006, Berlin-Tiergarten

Tue. Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow Merkel’s meteoric rise from pastor’s daughter to Time Person of the Year.

As a young woman emerging from East Germany, Angela Merkel successfully navigated the male-dominated sphere of German politics to become first female Chancellor of Germany.

With a sharp and savvy mind, she overcame fierce opposition, a vicious press and rampant sexism to lead Germany and Europe with a steady focus on peace and freedom.

Combining exclusive interviews with archival footage and each subject’s own words to help tell the story, In Their Own Words profiles Merkel, who will step down this year after 16 years as Germany’s chancellor.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT IN THEIR OWN WORDS:
Using a fresh and innovative combination of interview, archive and animated content, In Their Own Words is an intimate journey into the lives and minds of some of the world’s most compelling people.

