Betty White: First Lady of Television

Fri., Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | To mark the passing of beloved actress and comedian Betty White, PBS and WKAR take a definitive look at Betty White's life and career.

Betty White was the first woman to produce a national TV show, the first woman to star in a sitcom, the first producer to hire a female director and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination.

Granted exclusive access to Betty and her team, the producers were able to capture the magic of her performances at various venues, along with more personal moments at home and interacting with close friends — one of whom is a 900-pound grizzly bear.

