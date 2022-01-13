Reopening: The Broadway Revival | Great Performances

© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published January 13, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST
Michael James Scott, Michael Maliakel and the company of "Aladdin."

Tue. Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Go behind the scenes of Broadway as shows reunite, rehearse and re-stage after the pandemic hiatus.

This episode of Great Performances pulls the curtain back on some of Broadway’s most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental process of turning the lights back on after its longest hiatus in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A music-filled, intimate production told by the people who’ve been achieving the entertainment industry's largest comeback, including Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lea Salonga, Sara Bareilles. This special also offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to shows including “Wicked,” “Aladdin,” “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Waitress” and others.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

