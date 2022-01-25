The 86th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

Mon. Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. for a celebration of the 86th Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards.

This hour-long documentary highlights the 2021 winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards and their important work. The Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards is the only national juried prize recognizing literature that has made important contributions to our understanding of racism and human diversity.

Hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr, this show’s honorees include poet Victoria Chang, historian Vincent Brown, two-time United States Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey and author James McBride.