Bulletproof | Independent Lens

Mon. Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | In an era of mass shootings, take a provocative look at what Americans will do to feel safe in schools.

What is the cost of feeling safe? Nowadays, lockdown drills and teacher firearms training are as much a part of life as homecoming dances and basketball practice. The film takes a provocative look at fear, violence, and what Americans will do to feel safe in schools.

Premiering on the same date as the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, “Bulletproof” is an urgent film that expands the conversation around gun violence by focusing on an overlooked angle: the daily realities of heightened fear and intensified security measures in schools.

Training, surveillance systems, lockdown mechanisms, and a host of bulletproof products are all among the growing effort to develop, market, and sell a panacea to this persistent, recurring crisis. This film opens a conversation about this new industry tasked with protecting the nation's children, while generating revenue along the way.

