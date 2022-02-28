© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

March 2022 | GamePlay

WKAR Public Media
Published February 28, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST
Mondays, Mar. 7-28 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Explore the world of music from video games, which has come a long way in video games’ 40+ years of entertainment.

Mar. 7
The charming, blocky 3D world of Minecraft has sparked the creativity of millions. This week on GamePlay, we’ll celebrate the original game’s intriguing music alongside scores written for its many spinoff titles.

Mar. 14
This week features spooky scary music, ranging from ambient horror soundscapes to jazzy jump scares, and everything in between! Tune in to hear themes from Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Luigi’s Mansion, and much more.

Mar. 21
Instrumentation plays such a huge role in terms of: where are we brought in the world?” composer Tony Manfredonia often brings 18th-century flair to his scores. He joins us this week for a look at Baroque-inspired game music. We’ll hear themes from World of Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed, Castlevania, and more.

Mar. 28
Tour the truly epic original soundtrack to Humankind, a strategy game whose inspiring music features the Slovak National Symphony, a chorus singing words of Sophocles, and traditional music from around the world.

