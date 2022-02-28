Women’s History Month 2022 | TV Listings

Celebrate and explore Women’s History Month with WKAR!

Mar. 1 - Mar. 31. | Airing in primetime on WKAR-HD and WKAR World. Listings are subject to change.

MARCH 2022

3 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: For The Love of Rutland”

An attempt to bring Syrian refugees to invigorate the economically struggling and predominantly white town of Rutland, VT unleashes deep partisan rancor. Despite a lifetime of feeling invalidated and shamed for her poverty and addiction, long-time Rutland resident, Stacie, emerges as an unexpected and resilient leader in a town divided by class, cultural values and political leanings.

3 | Thu | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Amazing Grace”

This film explores the treatment of women in the legal industry from the late 1940's through today. Specifically, it follows the story of Missouri Attorney Grace Day who was the lone woman in her law school class in 1948 and endured torment from her professors and peers. You'll fall in love with Grace Day, a woman who won over her enemies and helped blaze a path for future women lawyers.

7 | Mon | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Stories from the Stage: She Persisted”

In Afghanistan, Mahboba Akhtarzadah journeys to her classroom against all odds. Crystal Williams climbs the ladder of higher education, aided by some secret admirers. Joan Anderman learns that it's never too late to radically change her life.

10 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: Sisters Rising”

Native American women are 2.5 times more likely to experience sexual assault than all other American women, and 86% of the offenses are committed by non-Native men. This film follows six women who refuse to let this pattern of violence continue in the shadows. Their stories shine an unflinching light on righting injustice on both an individual and systemic level.

14 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Women Outward Bound”

This film profiles the first group of young women to participate in the rigorous U.S. Outward Bound wilderness school in 1965 and chronicles their experiences in the wild. It also captures how one month in the woods taught them they could do more than they ever thought possible. 47 years later, the group reminisces about the lessons they learned and the memories they made.

14 | Mon | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Prima”

A moving portrait of Larissa Ponomarenko, prima ballerina of the Boston Ballet, who has recently hung up her pointed shoes to pursue new avenues of self-expression. Through flashbacks to her journey from a difficult childhood and rigorous ballet training in Russia, to her emergence as the prima ballerina of a leading American ballet company, the film captures Larissa's uniqueness.

15 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“American Experience: Annie Oakley”

Meet the Ohio sharpshooter who won fame and fortune in a man’s world for never missing a shot. Born into poverty, the self-taught Oakley picked up a gun at age 15 not to become a superstar, but to save her family from destitution.

17 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: Busy Inside"

Karen Marshall is a respected therapist who specializes in the treatment of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), a condition formerly known as Multiple Personality Disorder. Karen has a unique therapeutic perspective on this disorder, as she juggles seventeen personalities of her own. Busy Inside sensitively explores the intricacies of DID and its treatment as Karen helps her client, Marshay, confront past trauma and embrace her different personalities.

17 | Thu | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Her Voice Carries”

This film shares the stories of five quietly heroic women, told through their own words and the street art of international mural artist Sarah Rutherford. The film chronicles Sarah's unique creative idea: to identify ordinary-yet-extraordinary women whose voices are inspiring and uplifting, and create large-scale murals representing each woman and her experiences. The intent is to celebrate different women from diverse communities and to paint their portraits in neighborhoods outside the ones they call home.

18 | Fri | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Vote: American Experience: Hour One”

Learn about the first generation of leaders in the decades-long battle to win the vote for women. In the 19th century, a time women had few legal rights, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton galvanized thousands to demand equal citizenship.

18 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Vote: American Experience: Hour Two”

Explore the strategies used by a new generation of leaders determined to win the vote for women. Internal debates over radical tactics and the place of African American women in the movement shaped the battle in the crucial period from 1906-1915.

18 | Fri | 10:30 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Beyond The Canvas: Women of Wonder”

Honor five trailblazing women in the arts. The legendary Dolly Parton, Julie Andrews and other creative females reveal how the road to success wasn't just one they walked, but one they paved themselves.

21 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Independent Lens: 9to5: The Story of a Movement”

Go inside the inspiring movement for women's workplace equality in the 1970s. Started by a group of Boston secretaries, the 9to5 cause used humor to attract press attention and shame bosses into giving better pay and ending sexual harassment.

21 | Mon | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Raising Ms. President”

Filmmaker Kiley Lane explores why more women do not run for office despite their qualifications and success in other fields. Through interviews with elected officials, scholars, high school students and leaders of two nonprofits dedicated to raising the next generation of female leaders, the program investigates where political ambition begins and why society should encourage more women to lead.

21 | Mon | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Bring Her Home”

This film follows three Indigenous women - an artist, an activist and a politician - as they work to vindicate and honor their relatives who are victims in the growing epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. As they face the lasting effects of historical trauma, each woman searches for healing while navigating the oppressive systems that brought about this very crisis.

22 | Tue | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Finding Your Roots: Hollywood Royalty”

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps actors Isabella Rossellini, Anjelica Huston and Mia Farrow unearth surprising new revelations about their family histories, taking them generations beyond their famous cinematic forebears.

22 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Frontline: Pelosi's Power”

Powerful and polarizing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's life and legacy. Across three decades, how Pelosi has gained and wielded power and faced grave challenges to her leadership and to American democracy from Trump and his allies.

22 | Tue | 10:30 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“In Their Own Words: Angela Merkel”

Follow Merkel's meteoric rise from pastor's daughter to Time Person of the Year. As a young woman emerging from East Germany, she successfully navigated the male-dominated sphere of German politics to become first female Chancellor of Germany.

23 | Wed | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Frontline: Pelosi's Power”

Rebroadcast from 3/22.

24 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: Finding Kukan”

Filmmaker Robin Lung documents her 7-year journey to uncover the efforts of Li Ling-Ai, the visionary but uncredited producer of Kukan, the first American feature documentary to receive an Academy Award in 1942. Lung discovers a damaged film print of Kukan, and pieces together the untold tale of the two renegades behind its making -- Li Ling-Ai and Rey Scott.

25 | Fri | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Vote: American Experience: Hour Three”

Discover how the pervasive racism of the time, particularly in the South, impacted women's fight for the vote during the final years of the campaign. Stung by a series of defeats in 1915, the suffragists concentrated on passing a federal amendment.

25 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Vote: American Experience: Hour Four”

Meet the unsung women whose tireless work would finally ban discrimination at U.S. polls on the basis of sex. Alice Paul and Carrie Chapman Catt advocated different strategies, but their combined efforts led to the amendment's passage in 1920.

25 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Great Performances: The Conductor”

Follow Marin Alsop's journey to become the first female music director of a major symphony despite repeated rejection by the classical music industry. Features footage with her mentor Leonard Bernstein set to a soundtrack of her performances.

25 | Fri | 10:30 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Antiques Roadshow Recut: Women's Work, Part 2”

Roadshow continues to spotlight lasting contributions from outstanding women in Part Two of this RECUT special! Standout finds include a Madam C.J. Walker beauty book, Jackie Cochran-signed photos and WASP Wings, and a Maria Koogle needlework.

27 | Sun | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Finding Your Roots: Hollywood Royalty”

Rebroadcast from 3/22.

27 | Sun | 10 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“POV: The War to Be Her”

In the Taliban-controlled area of Waziristan in Pakistan, where women's sports are decried as un-Islamic and girls rarely leave their homes, young Maria Toorpakai defies the rules by disguising herself as a boy to compete freely.

28 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“POV: Through The Night”

Explore the personal cost of our modern economy through the stories of two working mothers and a childcare provider, whose lives intersect at a 24-hour daycare center in New Rochelle, New York.

28 | Mon | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Her Voice Carries”

Rebroadcast from 3/17.

28 | Mon | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Independent Lens: Writing with Fire”

In a male-dominated media landscape, the women journalists of India’s all-female Khabar Lahariya (“News Wave”) newspaper risk it all, including their own safety, to cover the country’s political, social, and local news from a women-powered perspective. From underground network to independent media empire—now with 10 million views on their YouTube site—they defy the odds to redefine power.

31 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: 100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice”

Elouise Cobell is a little known hero whose relentless pursuit of justice led her to find remedy for over half a million Native American account holders whose funds were held by the U.S. government in trust for a century. As an advocate for Native American financial independence, she conducted her own investigation and uncovered longstanding abuses, mismanagement, denial and betrayal in the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Specifically, she identified billions of dollars that were supposed to go to individual Native Americans.

31 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“This Little Light of Mine: The Legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer”

A poor, Mississippi sharecropper escapes debilitating abuse to become an indomitable force against the political elite and a voice for millions fighting for the right to vote in 1964.