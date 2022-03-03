© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
WomensHistoryMonth_2022_shutterstock_1926932333_1920x1080.jpg
Women's History Month
Celebrate and explore Women’s History Month with WKAR!

5th Annual Celebration of International Women's Day | WKAR Radio Special

WKAR Public Media
Published March 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
Portrait of Fanny Mendelssohn
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
/
Portrait of Fanny Mendelssohn (1805–1847)

Tue. Mar. 8 at 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the beauty of International Women’s Day with the work of female composers.

For so many years, women composers were unjustly relegated by society to a lesser-than status or, as was the case with Fanny Mendelssohn, told by family to not bother composing at all. Thankfully, they persisted, though the number of composers likely lost to history because of their gender remains a failure of past generations.

As part of WKAR's continuing project, hear works by otherwise-repressed voices in classical music as our local playlist on Tuesday March 8th from 9am-4pm will (for our 5th year running!) be entirely feature works by composers who just happened to be women.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned Update90.5 ClassicalInternational Women's Day
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE