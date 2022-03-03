5th Annual Celebration of International Women's Day | WKAR Radio Special

Tue. Mar. 8 at 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the beauty of International Women’s Day with the work of female composers.

For so many years, women composers were unjustly relegated by society to a lesser-than status or, as was the case with Fanny Mendelssohn, told by family to not bother composing at all. Thankfully, they persisted, though the number of composers likely lost to history because of their gender remains a failure of past generations.

As part of WKAR's continuing project, hear works by otherwise-repressed voices in classical music as our local playlist on Tuesday March 8th from 9am-4pm will (for our 5th year running!) be entirely feature works by composers who just happened to be women.

