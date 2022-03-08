Postcards from Ireland | Celtic Woman

Thu. Mar. 10 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join the multi-platinum ensemble on a musical journey around the Emerald Isle.

As the world looks forward to getting together again, Celtic Woman shares a message of love and hope with fans around the world in the form of musical postcards, written with the songs from their latest album Postcards from Ireland.

To celebrate the release of their newest album, this TV special includes performances of Celtic Woman’s brand-new compositions and arrangements, plus some fan favorites. Filmed on location in fourteen iconic places around the island of Ireland, this special takes us on a magical journey across the country’s sunning land and seascapes.

Their album, Postcards from Ireland, features 13 brand new songs, and is the group’s first new studio album since 2018’s Ancient Land. It features new arrangements of beautiful and iconic songs including “The Dawning of the Day,” “Wild Mountain Thyme,” “The Galway Shawl” and “Black is the Colour” among others.

More about Celtic Woman:

Celtic Woman is an all-female Irish musical ensemble, recognised as the most successful all-female group in Irish history. They currently hold a legacy of 12 consecutive Billboard number ones, 10 million album sales, a coveted Grammy nomination and an incredible 1.8 billion online streams to date. The current member list includes: Chloë Agnew, Tara McNeill, Megan Walsh, Muirgen O'Mahony, and Susan McFadden.