AARP Movies for Grownups® Awards 2022 | Great Performances

Fri. Mar. 18 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate this year’s nominees by showcasing artistry and achievements with a grownup state of mind.

First broadcast on PBS in 2018, Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine returns for a fifth year to celebrate and encourage filmmaking with unique appeal to movie-lovers with a grownup state of mind—and recognize the inspiring artists who make them.

Hosted by iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Alan Cumming, this star-studded virtual special that will be broadcast by Great Performances. Each year the centerpiece honor is the Career Achievement Award, celebrating the contributions of cinema legends.

For two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers.

This year's nominees include Belfast, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, and Being the Ricardos contending for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category. All winners and nominees must be at least fifty years old.

Watch this virtual special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.