WKAR StayTuned Update

Season 2 | Sanditon

WKAR Public Media
Published March 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
Sanditon Season 2.jpeg
Joss Barratt
/
PBS Masterpiece
Georgiana (Crystal Clarke) and Charlotte (Rose Williams) in Season 2 of Sanditon (2022)

Starting Sun. Mar. 20 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Charlotte Heywood is forging a new path as the seaside town prepares for new residents in Season 2.

Sanditon, the fan-favorite drama inspired by Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel is back for Season 2!

After the first season’s finale left viewers hanging in suspense, the story continues with its high-spirited heroine, Charlotte Heywood, returning to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon and the companionship of her friend Georgiana Lambe. What adventures, scandals, intrigue and above all else — romance — await Miss Heywood this season?

Joining the Season 2 cast: Ben Lloyd-Hughes (Industry) as Alexander Colbourne, a handsome and enigmatic local recluse; Tom Weston-Jones (Shadow and Bone) as dynamic Colonel Francis Lennox; Rosie Graham (Outlander) as Charlotte’s hopeless romantic sister Alison; Frank Blake (Normal People) as diffident Captain Declan Fraser; Maxim Ays (Still So Awkward) as Captain William Carter; and Alexander Vlahos (Versailles) plays Sanditon’s Bohemian artist, Charles Lockhart.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:
Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.

