Series Premiere | Before We Die

Starting Sun. Mar. 20 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | DI Hannah Laing persuades a confidential informant to help solve her lover’s murder.

Determined to solve her lover’s murder, Detective Hannah Laing persuades one of his confidential contacts to help her. But when Hannah discovers the informant’s identity, she realizes there is far more at stake than bringing the killers to justice.

Watch the premiere at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT BEFORE WE DIE:

Unpredictable crime thriller. Lesley Sharp stars as a detective who faces impossible choices in a murky world where loyalties are tested and lines are blurred. With Patrick Gibson and Vincent Regan.