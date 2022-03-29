Becoming Muslim Special for Ramadan | WKAR Radio

Sat.-Sun. Apr. 2-3 at 4 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the beginning of Muslim holy month with reporter Hana Baba.

In 2016, around the time Donald Trump issued his so-called “Muslim ban,” Sudanese-Muslim host and reporter Hana Baba got curious about converts in America. WHY would any American convert to Islam when prejudice against Muslims has been on the rise for the last two decades? What makes someone look outside their cultural or family religion in the first place?

