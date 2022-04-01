Celebrate Community and Nature 2022 | TV Listings

Celebrate the diversity of the planet’s nature and people this month with WKAR!

Apr. 1 - Apr. 30. | Airing in primetime on WKAR-HD and WKAR World. Listings are subject to change.

This month, take the time to appreciate the beauty of the Earth and all its landscapes, animals, cultures, and people. Learn about those who are fighting to make our world a better, more sustainable and accepting place.

1 | Fri | 8:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Called to Walls”

Out of view of the high art world, unlikely partners in middle American work together to reexamine their histories, celebrate what makes their towns unique, and imagine their futures in the form of monumental community murals.

2 | Sat | 11 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“ACL Presents: Americana 20th Annual Honors”

Austin City Limits presents selected performances from the 20th annual Americana Awards & Honors, recorded live in Nashville. Performers include Brandi Carlile, the Mavericks, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Amethyst Kiah and the Highwomen, plus a tribute to Nanci Griffith from Joe Henry and Aoife O'Donovan.

3 | Sun | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Nature: A Squirrel’s Guide to Success”

Discover the extraordinary abilities of squirrels, from the brainy fox squirrel, to the acrobatic gray squirrel, to the problem-solving ground squirrel. Follow a guide to the squirrel’s success along with an orphan red squirrel called Billy.

3 | Sun | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Finding Your Roots: Off the Farm”

Melissa McCarthy and Eric Stonestreet, two comics who moved away from their homey family farms to pursue a career in fashion and clownship only to find unexpected success in Hollywood, learn what they have in common with their ancestors.

3 | Sun | 10 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Independent Lens: Conscience Point”

Conscience Point tracks the fractured history of the Shinnecock tribe on Long Island alongside the spirited path of one Native woman determined to make a stand: activist Rebecca Hill-Genia who, together with other determined tribal members and allies, has waged a relentless, years-long battle to protect the land and Shinnecock cultural heritage from the ravages of development and displacement.

4 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange - Everything: The Real Thing Story”

Directed by Simon Sheridan, the internationally acclaimed documentary follows four other “lads from Liverpool” who formed the chart-topping soul and funk band, The Real Thing. Dubbed “The Black Beatles” by the British tabloids, they rose from obscurity to break barriers while navigating discrimination and the pitfalls of stardom— and singing about social conditions ahead of the times.

4 | Mon | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Stories from the Stage: Fish Out of Water”

It can be a struggle to make sense of this world in which you don't quite belong. Shweta discovers that changing one's appearance to fit in has its drawbacks; Jenny tries tap dancing to get over the pandemic blues; and Carol, who struggled through high school, tries to find a college where she'll fit in.

6 | Wed | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Nature: Hippo King”

From Zambia’s Luangwa Valley, an old, battle-scarred hippo bull has an incredible story to tell. From birth to exile to redemption, follow the life of the “Hippo King” and discover the true character of one of Earth’s largest land mammals.

6 | Wed | 8:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Independent Lens: Storm Lake”

Does American democracy survive without the backbone of independent local journalism? Go inside The Storm Lake Times, a newspaper serving an Iowa town that has seen its fair share of changes in the 40 years since Big Agriculture came to the area. Pulitzer-winning editor Art Cullen and his family dedicate themselves to keeping the paper alive as local journalism across the country dies out.

7 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: Sapelo”

On Sapelo island, two young brothers, JerMarkest and Jonathan, are coming of age in the last remaining enclave of the Saltwater Geechee. As Sapelo’s storyteller and elder matriarch, their adoptive mother, Cornelia Walker Bailey, works to preserve what remains of her African-American community in the face of encroachment by property developers.

7 | Thu | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Playas: The Land of Little Lakes”

This half-hour documentary is about playa lakes and their vital role as a recharge feature of the Ogallala aquifer. An examination of these treasured wetlands reveals the diverse community leading the efforts in restoration and conservation.

8 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Great Performances: Now Hear This - Amy Beach”

Host Scott Yoo and his wife, flutist Alice Dade, perform the work of Romantic era classical composer Amy Beach at Festival Mosaic and uncover Beach’s many musical influences. Featuring performances of Beach’s works, the duo visits places Beach took inspiration from throughout her life, including an artist residency at MacDowell in New Hampshire.

10 | Sun | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Nature: Hippo King”

Rebroadcast from 4/6.

10 | Sun | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Magnificent Beast”

Explore the unique relationship of pigs as food, friend, and foe to humans. Interviews with archaeologists, farmers, chefs, hunters, and pet owners reveal the complicated bond between people and pigs, including the “pork taboo.”

10 | Sun | 10 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Independent Lens: A Day in the Life of America”

Director Jared Leto crafts a sweeping yet intimate cross-section of America shot on a single July 4th in 2017 with 92 film crews fanning out across each of the United States and Puerto Rico to capture A Day in the Life of America.

11 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange - She Had A Dream”

Directed by Raja Amari, this documentary introduces audiences to Ghofrane, a young Black Tunisian woman whose activism pushes her into a run for political office a decade after the Arab Spring. Her journey of ambition and advocacy has its highs and lows, and shines a light on the often insurmountable prejudices faced by Black women everywhere.

12 | Tue | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Finding Your Roots: Watchmen”

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. guides Regina King and Damon Lindelof, the creative forces behind a visionary television series, as they discover that they have more in common than meets the eye.

13 | Wed | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Nature: American Arctic”

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska has long protected survivors of the Ice Age, but this frozen fortress is melting due to climate change. For the caribou, musk oxen, polar bears and Arctic foxes, the Ice Age is slipping away.

14 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: My Louisiana Love”

Tracing Monique Verdin’s quest to find a place in her Native American community as it suffers from decades of environmental degradation. When she returns to Louisiana to reunite with family, she sees that the traditional way of life is threatened by a cycle of man-made environmental crises.

14 | Thu | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Walk The Walk”

Walk the Walk, showcases a unique college class where students have been going beyond talking about possible solutions to problems facing American society to actually implementing policy changes which get at their root causes. Produced by Bob Gliner, this very timely and informative documentary focuses on three critical issues the class addresses over a twelve year period, 2007 – 2019.

15 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Great Performances: Now Hear This - Florence Price and the American Migration”

Host Scott Yoo follows the trail of great African American composer Florence Price, learning that West African music and European hymns inspired nearly all American popular music. He begins with the Arkansas archives that house Price’s work, which was originally found in the attic of an abandoned Chicago house. Then, Yoo joins pianist Karen Walwyn to discover where Price grew up and the spiritual music she was surrounded by in the South before moving to Chicago seeking equality and opportunity.

17 | Sun | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Nature: American Arctic”

Rebroadcast from 4/13.

18 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Antiques Roadshow: Natural Wonders”

Antiques Roadshow explores some of the most fascinating treasures that were created from organic materials, as well as those that capture the beauty and power of our natural world.

18 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange - Downstream to Kinshasa”

Directed by Dieudo Hamadi, this documentary travels to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to capture the treacherous trip from Kisangani to Kinshasa that several surviving victims of the Six-Day War — all now living with permanent injuries or amputations from the conflict — embark on to plead their case for compensation two decades after the tragedy.

18 | Mon | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Stories from the Stage: First Impressions”

Sometimes our first impressions are dead on. But snap judgments aren't always the best ones. As a teen, Sage Tyrtle stumbles on a boy in a virtual chat room and decides to travel to the other side of the country to meet him; Dallas Ducar, a psychiatric nurse, must face her fear during a life-saving encounter with a neo-Nazi patient; and unlucky in love, Kevin Allison finds love by coincidence and a twist of fate.

19 | Tue | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Burren: Heart of Stone - Symphony of Life”

The two-part documentary series The Burren: Heart of Stone, narrated by award-winning Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, unveils the secrets hidden in the stones of this dramatic wind-swept countryside.

19 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Burren: Heart of Stone - Song of our Ancestors”

In the countryside of County Clare, Ireland, is the Burren, a mysterious place unlike anywhere else, with deep caves, a stony landscape, and ancient dolmens, ring forts, and castles

19 | Tue | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Finding Your Roots: Where Did We Come From?”

Three guests from diverse backgrounds -- Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley -- explore their ancestors.

19 | Tue | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Frontline: The Power of Big Oil - Part 1”

The fossil fuel industry's history of casting doubt and delaying action on climate change. Tracing decades of casting doubt on the science, missed opportunities and the ongoing attempts to hold Big Oil to account.

20 | Wed | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Changing Planet”

An unprecedented seven-year global storytelling effort led by conservationist Dr. M. Sanjayan. Featuring the latest science and emphasizing local voices, the series will monitor climate change in six iconic locations around the world, every year over the next seven years. Each site visited represents one of the Earth’s most vulnerable habitats, each representing a unique biome and bellwether for the health of the planet.

20 | Wed | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Earth Emergency”

This revealing film examines how human activity is setting off dangerous warming loops that are pushing the climate to a point of no return - and what we need to do to stop them. With captivating illustrations, stunning footage and interviews with leading climate scientists as well as support from Greta Thunberg, "Earth Emergency" adds the missing piece of the climate puzzle.

21 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: Kivalina”

Today, the Inupiaq Eskimo must navigate an uncertain future 80 miles above the Arctic Circle on a fragile barrier island disappearing due to climate change. "Kivalina" is a quiet but stirring portrait immersing viewers into the rarely seen lives of an Arctic tribe who try to continue to honor their way of life despite the government failing them.

21 | Thu | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“POV Shorts: Water Warriors”

When an energy company begins searching for natural gas in New Brunswick, Canada, indigenous and white families unite to drive out the company in a campaign to protect their water and way of life.

22 | Fri | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“A Wild Idea: The Birth of the Apa”

New York’s Adirondack Park is larger than Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier, Grand Canyon, and Great Smokies National Parks combined. It is one of the largest unbroken deciduous forests on earth. Most of the land within the park is privately owned, and 85 million people live within a day’s drive.

22 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Great Performances: Now Hear This - Aaron Copland: Dean of American Music”

Drawing from his Jewish roots, modernism and American folk music, Pulitzer-, Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer Aaron Copland created a distinctive American sound in both his classical compositions and film scores. Like Copland did for much of his career, host Scott Yoo and fellow musicians spend time working with students at a music festival in Colorado to strengthen their auditioning skills and better understand Copland’s music.

22 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Forever Wild”

The Valley Floor of Telluride, Colorado is a marvel of nature ~ 560 acres of wetlands, spruce forests, and wildlife where elk herds roam freely and coexist peacefully with hikers and nature enthusiasts. Instead of massive developments with limited access for the privileged few, these quiet and pristine spaces are available to all.

22 | Fri | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“The Trick”

This conspiracy thriller and cautionary tale tells the story of the 2009 Climate gate scandal, when the media storm undermined confidence in the science of climate change. Professor Phil Jones and his team at the University of East Anglia find themselves in the middle of a major investigation with their 30 years of research work being questioned in the first ‘fake news’ attack.

24 | Sun | 10 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Independent Lens: Down A Dark Stairwell”

Down a Dark Stairwell chronicles the tragic shooting of Akai Gurley, an innocent Black man, in Brooklyn, and the trial and subsequent conviction of the Chinese American police officer, Peter Liang, who pulled the trigger, casting a powerful light on the experiences of two marginalized communities thrust into an uneven criminal justice system together.

25 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange - Restitution? Africa’s Fight for its Art”

Directed by Nora Philippe, this documentary goes to the heart of the international debate about African art, looted by colonizers and populating museums across the Western world, and the fight for the return of the masterworks and religious idols to their rightful countries.

25 | Mon | 9;30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Stories from the Stage: One Way Or Another”

In this 100th episode, storytellers share how dealing with challenges showed them strengths they never knew they had. Brandon bridges the gap between his deaf grandma and a police officer using ASL; an allergic reaction turns Sara's vacation upside down; and Jeff takes on Mt. Kilimanjaro for cancer research.

26 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“We Remember: Songs of Survivors”

Holocaust survivors partner with songwriters to turn their life experiences into powerful music for a community concert. The resulting songs, filled with joy and healing, celebrate the extraordinary lives of this resilient generation.

26 | Tue | 9 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Earth Emergency”

Rebroadcast from 4/20.

26 | Tue | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Frontline: The Power of Big Oil - Part 2”

The fossil fuel industry's history of casting doubt and delaying action on climate change. Part two of a three-part series tracing decades of casting doubt on the science, missed opportunities and the ongoing attempts to hold Big Oil to account.

27 | Wed | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Nature: Portugal: Wild Land on the Edge”

Discover the wildlife and landscapes of Portugal, shaped by its history as a global trading hub. From forest to coast, witness the majesty of the country’s wild horses, storks, monk seals, flamingos and more.

27 | Wed | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“NOVA: Can We Cool the Planet?”

As global temperatures rise, scientists are exploring solutions from planting trees to sucking carbon out of the air to geoengineering. But would they work? And what are the risks of engineering Earth's climate?

27 | Wed | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Climate Change: The Facts”

Scientists explore the impact of climate change and what could happen if global warming exceeds 1.5 degrees. Discover how the latest innovations and technology are posing potential solutions and what individuals can do to prevent further damage.

28 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: The Last Season”

A former platoon leader of Cambodia's Khmer Freedom Fighters and a former sniper with the U.S. Special Forces in Vietnam forge a friendship during the matsutake mushroom season in Oregon's Cascade Mountains.

29 | Fri | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Love Wins Over Hate”

This documentary explores the personal transformations of six individuals who went from agents of anger and bigotry to advocates for empathy and inclusivity. In the documentary, former Neo-Nazi Shannon Foley Martinez discusses how easy it was to direct her unprocessed rage and self-hatred from a sexual assault into a movement rooted in hate.

29 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Great Performances: Now Hear This - New American Voices”

Following the traditions of Amy Beach, Florence Price and Aaron Copland, host Scott Yoo explores how American composers are inspired by their immigrant roots today through two composers: Brazilian-born Sergio Assad and Indian American Reena Esmail.

29 | Fri | 10 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“International Jazz Day”

Take a look back at 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts featuring dozens of music icons. Watch unforgettable performances by Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, Hugh Masekela, and many more.