Celebrate Community and Nature 2022
Celebrate the diversity of the planet’s nature and people this month with WKAR!

Watchmen | Finding Your Roots

WKAR Public Media
Published April 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Tue. Apr. 12 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Regina King and Damon Lindelof discover their family trees.

In this episode of Finding Your Roots, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. guides Regina King and Damon Lindelof, the creative forces behind a visionary television series, as they discover that they have more in common than meets the eye.

Regina King is an American actress, director, and winner of numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards. Damon Laurence Lindelof is an American screenwriter, comic book writer, producer, and winner of Three Emmy Awards.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

More about FINDING YOUR ROOTS:
Hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr., Finding Your Roots showcases guests who have excelled in a wide array of fields, each with ancestral stories that touch on the human experience and bring insight into how they became the trailblazers they are today.

