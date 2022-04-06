© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Celebrate Community and Nature 2022
Celebrate the diversity of the planet’s nature and people this month with WKAR!

American Arctic | Nature

WKAR Public Media
Published April 6, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT
Nature American Arctic
Florian Schulz
/
© Tom Campion Foundation / Terra Mater Factual Studios
Musk ox mother and calf. Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Wed. Apr. 13 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow the planet’s longest land-animal migration on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

Vast, wild and remote, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) is where some of the world’s greatest wildlife spectacles unfold. Situated in the northeast corner of Alaska, this refuge has long-protected survivors of the Ice Age that still roam a frozen wilderness.

The Porcupine caribou herd traverses all of it on the longest land-animal migration on Earth, witnessing extraordinary wildlife moments along the way. Now, this icy fortress is melting due to climate change. For the caribou, musk oxen, polar bears and Arctic foxes, the Ice Age is slipping away.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT NATURE:
Nature is a voice for the natural world, bringing the wonders of wildlife and stories of conservation to millions of American viewers. The series has won more than 700 honors from the television industry, the international wildlife film communities and environmental organizations, including 19 Emmys and three Peabody Awards.

