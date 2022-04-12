On The Divide | POV

Mon. Apr. 18 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The lives of three Latinx people intersect at the last abortion clinic on the border in McAllen, Texas.

On The Divide follows the story of three Latinx people living in McAllen, Texas who, despite their views, are connected by the most unexpected of places: the last reproductive health clinic on the U.S./Mexico border. It is the center of the tension between religious protesters who try to stop patients coming inside and the security staff of the clinic who fight to protect it.

As threats to the clinic and their personal safety mount, these three are forced to make unforeseen decisions they never could have imagined for their daily survival.

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT POV:

The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.