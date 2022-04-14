NOW HEAR THIS: Aaron Copland: Dean of American Music | Great Performances

Fri. Apr. 22 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Learn how the works of an Jewish-American classical composer developed into a signature American sound.

Drawing from his Jewish roots, modernism and American folk music, Pulitzer-, Grammy- and Oscar-winning composer Aaron Copland created a distinctive American sound in both his classical compositions and film scores.

Like Copland did for much of his career, host Scott Yoo and fellow musicians spend time working with students at a music festival in Colorado to strengthen their auditioning skills and better understand Copland’s music.

To discover Copland’s inspiration, Yoo travels to New York to explore the Jewish music Copland was raised with as well as modernist music through performances by Cantor Daniel Mutlu, violinist Steven Copes, cellist Mark Kosower, festival music director and pianist Susan Grace and pianist John Novacek.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

