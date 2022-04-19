AWARE: Glimpses of Consciousness | Independent Lens

Mon. Apr. 25 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Brilliant researchers take you on a mind-blowing journey to investigate the mysteries of consciousness.

What is the science behind consciousness? Six brilliant researchers from around the world—a brain scientist, a plant behaviorist, a healer, a philosophy professor, a psychedelics scientist, and a Buddhist monk—take you on a mind-blowing quest to investigate this seemingly unsolvable mystery.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

