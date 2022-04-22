International Jazz Day Celebration 2022

Fri. Apr. 29 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.

International Jazz Day 2022 on PBS sees jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music. International Jazz Day is the one day each year on which jazz is celebrated worldwide, bringing together people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities in more than 190 countries on all seven continents. This inspiring program showcases some of today’s finest artists proclaiming the positive message of America’s greatest cultural gift to the world.

Anchored by Academy Award winner Michael Douglas at United Nations Headquarters in New York, the special explores the rich legacy of jazz through stunning takes on beloved compositions from every genre. This production features unforgettable performances by Herbie Hancock, Andra Day, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dianne Reeves, Marcus Miller and many more.