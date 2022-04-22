© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update
International Jazz Day Celebration 2022

WKAR Public Media
Published April 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
Andra Day performs her rendition of “God Bless the Child” with UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock for Jazz Day 2021 in Los Angeles.

Fri. Apr. 29 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.

International Jazz Day 2022 on PBS sees jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music. International Jazz Day is the one day each year on which jazz is celebrated worldwide, bringing together people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities in more than 190 countries on all seven continents. This inspiring program showcases some of today’s finest artists proclaiming the positive message of America’s greatest cultural gift to the world.

Anchored by Academy Award winner Michael Douglas at United Nations Headquarters in New York, the special explores the rich legacy of jazz through stunning takes on beloved compositions from every genre. This production features unforgettable performances by Herbie Hancock, Andra Day, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dianne Reeves, Marcus Miller and many more.

Watch this celebration at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

