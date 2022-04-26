Series Premiere | Ridley Road

Sundays, May 1-22 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A Jewish spy fights for her life in a spellbinding new miniseries from MASTERPIECE.

It’s Summer 1962 and London is swinging with new music, hip fashions, and an irresistible hedonistic spirit. It’s also seething with antisemitic violence incited by homegrown neo-Nazis.

MASTERPIECE presents a riveting four-episode drama set in this colorful but tumultuous time on Ridley Road, based on Jo Bloom’s acclaimed novel. Inspired by true events, Ridley Road stars newcomer Agnes O’Casey as Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish hairdresser who fits right into London’s mod scene, while secretly infiltrating the British neo-Nazi hierarchy on behalf of Jewish antifascists, Rory Kinnear as Colin Jordan, the real-life leader of Britain’s post-World War II Nazi movement, and Tom Varey as Jack, Vivien’s true love.

Watch the premiere of this series at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.